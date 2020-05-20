PLAINVILLE — Voters will be asked June 29 to back a $3.25 million override of the state property tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
To help balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, selectmen voted for the tax hike request at their meeting Monday night.
The override proposal will actually be on a special election ballot within the June 29 annual town election.
“We felt this gave the town an opportunity to vote on a budget which preserved all current town services and employees,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said Wednesday, “even as we recognize that this is a very challenging time to talk about a tax increase.”
The school department last week issued numerous layoff notices, and police and fire departments have also been preparing for layoffs should the override fail at the polls.
What had been an approximately $4.5 million shortfall has now been brought down to $3.12 million through various reductions, town officials say.
That includes non-personnel reductions, especially in local schools, a small reduction for the King Philip Regional School District, the addition of a state grant for regional public safety communications, eliminating all raises for administrative and nonunion personnel, and the anticipation of some cost savings based on preliminary talks with unions.
The projected deficit includes an assumption of a 15 percent reduction in state aid — about $600,000, to the town, that Johnson said local officials feel is conservative.
Also factoring into the budget picture are rising expenses, a drop in town revenue and inability to continue relying on reserve funds to balance the budget.
The budget has been an extreme hot button issue in town in recent weeks.
“We are grateful to have received a lot of input, questions and feedback from residents,” Johnson said. “We want that process to continue. We are evaluating means to broaden that feedback to make sure we are communicating with all.”
The town election was initially scheduled for April 6 with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. to allow for cleaning for the coronavirus. But the hours have been changed to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
That was mostly due to the addition of the override special election vote, Johnson said.
Voting was initially going to be held at the town hall and public safety building, but now all voting will be done at the latter.
Using fire department equipment bays for two of the three precincts will provide more space for voting, which will enhance social distancing, Johnson added.
Early mail-in voting is being strongly encouraged by Town Clerk Ellen Robertson.
In another development, the annual town meeting, which had been rescheduled for June 22 at the Wood School, has now been set for June 23 at King Philip Regional High School to provide more space for social distancing.
Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson is preparing two budgets to present at the town meeting. One would have spending based on the override passing, the other on it not being approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.