PLAINVILLE — The milling and paving of School Street, starting at the George Street intersection, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 13.
A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be utilized through the work zone.
Construction activities are scheduled to take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead for travel and expect delays in the area.
Other streets scheduled for pavement repairs are: Crestwood Avenue, Evergreen Road, Grove Street, Spring Street, Broad Street (beginning at South Street and progressing to Pleasant Street) Maple Street (beginning at South Street to Pleasant Street) and Brunner Street. Detours will be in place and signs will be posted.
To reduce impacts as much as possible, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect traffic delays as well as possible road closures.
The work can be susceptible to the weather, unexpected equipment failures, and unforeseen site conditions.
For questions, contact the Highway Department at 508-699-2071, and check periodically the town website www.plainville.ma.us as well as the Plainville Department of Public Works Facebook page for announcements and updates.
