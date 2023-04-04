PLAINVILLE -- The annual town election Monday featured just one write-in campaign.
Michael Gousie, with 61 votes, won a five-year redevelopment authority seat nobody officially ran for on the ballot.
Andrew LaBerge, a 2022 King Philip graduate who describes himself as a student activist, had launched a write-in campaign and garnered 43 votes.
William Nineve had been in the redevelopment authority seat.
There were 52 other write-in votes, new Town Clerk Cyndi Bush said.
