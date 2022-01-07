PLAINVILLE -- The town is losing another in a string of department heads who have departed over the past year.
Plainville’s first public works director, Paul Scott, is officially retiring in February after six years in the post but is currently using up accrued paid time off.
“It was anticipated and very well deserved,” select board Chairman Brian Kelly said of Scott’s pending retirement. “Paul made a lot of progress in our town in a short period of time. He had a wealth of knowledge and this will be a difficult position to fill.”
Dennis Morton, the DPW operations manager, is taking on the acting director role.
“In February we will post the vacancy and begin recruitment,” Kelly said.
Residents may be concerned about Scott’s departure as winter storms start arriving and local roads need to be cleared.
“Snowplowing was going to be a challenge even prior to Paul’s announcement. Contractors have been difficult to recruit and it is an extremely competitive market,” Kelly said. “Our snowplowing efforts will, again, be affected adversely by the help shortage and our previous budget cuts. As always, we will do our best and make due with the resources we have.”
The DPW is shorthanded in other ways.
“We have vacancies in the Water and Sewer Division as well as in the Highway Department itself that we have not been able to fill with qualified people,” Kelly said.
Brian Noble, Plainville’s new town administrator, also had high praise for the job Scott has done.
The DPW director “brought a level of professionalism to the job that it now requires,” Noble said.
An inflow and infiltration program that Scott adopted to address leaks in water and sewer mains “has saved the ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars over his tenure,” Noble said.
Scott also implemented a 10-year capital improvement plan for building work and equipment replacement, and a management plan that prioritizes work on roads, among other programs, the town administrator added.
“We were fortunate to have him and we will miss him daily,” Noble said. “He has graciously agreed to be an available resource to the town as we transition to his replacement. His institutional and technical knowledge is extremely valuable.”
Besides the town administrator and DPW chief, Plainville has also seen its fire and police chiefs, finance director/town accountant and assessor leave in the past year for various reasons.
Scott came to Plainville in January 2016 after working 10 years in Framingham, serving there last as director of capital project management.
He also worked in Framingham as the director of highway and sanitation, overseeing trash removal, road construction and snow removal.
Scott previously worked in various public works positions with the towns of Marshfield, Sherborn, Weston and Needham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.