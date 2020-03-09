PLAINVILLE -- The town has closed its two schools so they can be scrubbed because a parent is believed to have coronavirus.
Superintendent David Raiche said he sent a telephone message to families Sunday evening saying the Wood and Jackson elementary schools are closed Monday.
In the message, he said a parent has been "presumptuously" diagnosed with coronavirus and is awaiting test results.
He said he would send out another message Monday giving a progress report on efforts to disinfect the schools.
The schools consulted with the town department of health, which agreed with the decision to close, he said in the message.
Raiche said he made the decision out of "an abundance of caution."
Wood and Jackson are the only two public schools in Plainville. They are located side-by-side on Route 106.
Meanwhile, Attleboro health officials have scheduled a March 25 meeting at 5 p.m. at the city library to talk about the virus.
Mayor Paul Heroux said city health officer Dr. Christopher Quinn and public health nurse Jacquie O'Brien will conduct the meeting.
He said if before the meeting there is reason to believe a public gathering could spread the virus, it could be cancelled.
Plans now are to also have it broadcast on local cable television, he said.
The closing comes as the number of people in Massachusetts being subjected to self-quarantine and the number of public buildings being closed creeps up as the virus spreads.
Locally, King Philip High School and district buses were scrubbed over the weekend due to concerns about coronavirus following news a high school student had been asked by health officials to stay home after they traveled to a country identified as a risk for the virus.
The mother of the student reportedly came home with respiratory problems which led to the voluntary quarantine of her son.
The school district was informed the student is well at this time and is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, school officials said.
Statewide the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus more than doubled on Sunday to 28, up from 13 on Saturday, state public health officials said.
All 15 of the new cases had a direct connection to a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen that was held for company employees at a Boston hotel late last month, the state Department of Public Health said in an emailed statement.
The new cases include eight men and seven women. Most of them live in the greater Boston area. They range in age from in their 30s to 60s. All are in isolation at home.
Of the state's 28 cases, 23 are associated with the Biogen meeting. Two people in Indiana who have tested positive also attended the Biogen meeting, heath officials in that state said.
Of the 28 Massachusetts cases, only one is confirmed, and the rest are awaiting final confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus that causes the disease COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,400, mostly in China.
The cost of testing and treatment for the coronavirus will be covered by health insurers in Massachusetts, according to the state's insurance commissioner.
Insurers will verify that eligible residents in the state have access to any necessary testing, counseling, treatment and vaccination related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Insurance Commissioner Gary Anderson wrote in his directive to insurers Friday.
The announcement means there will be no co-payments for services related to the medical response to the virus, and deductibles will not be applied to them.
A vaccine has not been developed but the directive will apply when one becomes available.
“Coronavirus may impose unique risks to our insurance market that Massachusetts has not faced for at least a generation,” Anderson said.
COVID-19 has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
The state's insurance division is also requiring insurers to provide dedicated help lines in an effort to answer questions about the virus so people won't need to visit medical offices.
(Associated Press contributed to this report.)
