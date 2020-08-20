PLAINVILLE — Joining the other elementary school systems in the King Philip towns, Plainville will start the new academic year with a mix of at-home and in-person learning.
The school committee has voted to move forward with a hybrid model of instruction, with the first day of school Thursday, Sept. 17.
Students in grades 1 to 6 will attend school for two full days each week and learn remotely for the remaining three days; each school day will be five hours long. The students will be divided into two groups that will alternate between in-school and out-of-school education.
Kindergarten students will follow a different hybrid schedule based on their age and developmental needs. They will be divided into two groups and attend in-person learning four days a week during either a morning or afternoon session.
“We know that students learn best when they are in school, interacting directly with their teachers and peers. We also know the school closure significantly impacts students with special needs, English language learners, and students who are economically disadvantaged,” Superintendent David Raiche said. “Given the resources available to us, the condition of our school buildings and the comprehensive plans we are putting in place, we believe that it is possible for students and staff to safety return to school, thus preventing the significant consequences of keeping students out of school.
“We also recognize that some families may not feel comfortable having their children return to in-person instruction at this time and others may be dealing with circumstances that prevent them from accessing in-person instruction.”
For such students, the district will provide an option so those families can have their children learn exclusively at home.
“Both in-person and remote learning programs will focus on supporting the whole child and will thoughtfully address students’ academic needs and their social/emotional growth and development,” Raiche said.
A reentry committee reviewed multiple guidance documents, identified areas of concern, and helped craft family and staff surveys. It also studied and responded to proposed plans and survey results.
Advice from the local board of health was also solicited.
The plan will be evaluated after six to eight weeks of school.
The district has developed alternate plans in case the COVID-19 situation changes. Those plans include fully remote learning if schools need to be closed, as well as a plan for a full return to in-person learning should the public health situation improve.
The full reopening plan, including safety and health procedures, is available under the administration tab and on the superintendent’s page on the school district’s website, www.plainville.k12.ma.us.
