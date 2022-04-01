PLAINVILLE — A race for select board in Monday’s annual town election has become one of the more contested local races in recent years.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly, wrapping up his first term, and finance committee member Sherri Minch are vying for a three-year select board term.
Kelly also had served on the finance committee and Minch served on the board of library trustees for 10 years and chaired that board until she was appointed to fill a vacancy on the finance committee last summer.
The candidates were showcased at a forum hosted by North TV Wednesday night at town hall, and their differences stood out.
The town’s financial woes were front and center, to nobody’s surprise.
“It’s been a tough time, but I do think we turned the corner, keeping programs and moving forward,” Kelly said, specifically mentioning lost police officer positions being restored with state grant money.
The town also recently obtained a $1.5 million state grant for a new well, he added.
His challenger maintains new growth, taxes and spending need to be balanced more and proposes a spending plan to allocate new revenue.
“It’s about growing back properly,” Minch said of restoring town services and finances. “I don’t want to let town government grow and grow.”
A point of disagreement between the candidates is Kelly readily says he wants to see more development to expand the tax base, improve the financial picture and take the burden off residents.
“Our town has been through a lot,” Kelly said. “I have a positive vision for the community. We want Plainville to remain Plainville.”
Minch pledges to work more to preserve the small town character of Plainville and has spoken several times at town meeting toward that end.
“Our visions for the future of Plainville and the path to get there couldn’t be more different,” Minch said of her opponent and herself.
Minch also contends the current board is disconnected with residents and vows to bridge that “gap.”
She said she has heavily campaigned door-to-door and found many residents unaware of what is going on in local government and don’t feel their concerns are being addressed.
Minch said she’s been informing residents and engaging with them with her campaign website.
Kelly counters the board has been striving to gather public input and improve communication with the public but acknowledges it’s an uphill battle.
Spreading news via local newspapers and the town’s website, emails and social media don’t reach all residents, Kelly pointed out.
A new avenue being considered by the select board is to hire a consultant to study and expand communications.
But Minch scoffs at the estimated $12,000 cost.
Kelly also points out businesses are taxpayers, too, and it’s crucial to “make sure we hear them as well.”
Local campaigns in the past have been positive, Kelly said. “This is the first one I’ve seen that hasn’t been that way.”
The candidates night was moderated by North TV Executive Director Peter Gay and the panelists were Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia and WARA’s Paul Healy.