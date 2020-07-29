PLAINVILLE — Selectmen have decided to hold off for now on a second attempt at a Proposition 2 1/2 budget override.
At a lively virtual meeting Monday night, another override was considered.
Board members have been hit with requests from override supporters to give it another go at the ballot box.
“There was some discussion around different options for a potential second override attempt, as we were right against the date limit to add anything to the September ballot,” Selectman Jeff Johnson said. “But it was decided by the board that we were not ready for that step.”
The discussion is expected to continue at the board’s next meeting in August.
Voters in a special election as part of the June 29 annual town election soundly rejected a $3.25 million override aimed at saving several dozen school and public safety positions.
At the July 13 annual town meeting a $30.5 million budget for the fiscal year was approved.
Johnson said a survey is being sent out to residents looking for input on the override vote. Town officials want to determine why residents voted the way they did on the override “so we can better prepare if we look to head that direction again.”
At Monday’s meeting, there was a presentation on budget reductions and other changes made to town operations to live within a balanced budget, along with a discussion of some of the impacts, especially on public safety.
The budget necessitated the layoff of about three dozen school employees, six firefighters and five police officers. Also, there is a reduction in hours at town hall, the library, senior center/Council on Aging, and DPW.
The school staff reductions — which represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers — will mean larger class sizes in a time of social distancing and elimination of some programs such as band and chorus. Sixteen teachers are among the 38 employees laid off.
Also, there will be a loss of parks and recreation activities and the DARE program run by the police in schools.
Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson and new selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly presented a look at what incremental steps could be taken to potentially bring back the most critical missing services should more local or state money come through.
Other meeting business
MassDOT presented five options for a more permanent change to the Route 1/George Street intersection.
The intersection has been the scene of several serious accidents, including at least one fatality, which prompted local residents to successfully push for temporary improvements.
Also, Kelly is the new chairman of the board of selectmen, replacing Johnson. The annual board reorganization was held at the onset of Monday’s meeting. Kelly, a former finance committee member, was elected a year ago.
