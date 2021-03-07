PLAINVILLE — A second community outreach session is being held Monday night on a proposed marijuana delivery business following which selectmen are expected to vote on its license.
Shine Delivery LLC is holding a community outreach meeting at 5:30 p.m. for a marijuana delivery business based at 119 Washington St. (Route 1) where Apotho Therapeutics in February opened its pot sales store where The Tavern restaurant was previously located.
The session is being held virtually, and to participate, visit www.plainville.ma.us for more information.
The meeting will cover zoning compliance information, building details, compliance with security requirements, state marijuana regulations, steps taken by Apotho to prevent the diversion of pot to minors, as well as Apotho‘s plan to positively impact the local community, and information demonstrating how Shine Delivery intends to ensure the location will not constitute a nuisance to the community.
Questions can be emailed at least 24 hours prior to Wednesday’s forum to mathewmedeiros99@gmail.com and/or andrewbstoddard@gmail.com.
Selectmen at their regular meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday are set to vote on a license for the planned business.
“We already had one of the open sessions, evidently it was password-protected and we didn’t have enough people who were able to join,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said.
“We’re going to rectify that,and assuming no issues arise, we will vote on the license.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.