PLAINVILLE -- The town is scheduled to begin work on several roads this week.
Work is anticipated to last about three to four days.
The town has released a listing of work zones so residents can plan ahead.
Paving crews Wednesday will begin performing rehabilitation treatments to restore the structural strength of the pavement and extend the service life of the following roads: Warren Street, High Street (Hancock to Hawkins), Hawkins Street, Fales Road, and Hancock Street.
To reduce impacts as much as possible, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect traffic delays as well as possible road closures.
For questions, contact the Highway Department at 508- 699-2071.
For updates on construction work, check www.plainville.ma.us as well as the Plainville Department of Public Works Facebook Page.