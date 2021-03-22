PLAINVILLE — The town is hosting two information forums on the proposed $1.95 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override that residents will vote on in the April 5 annual town election.
The override proposal is Question 2 on the ballot and seeks money to restore what officials say are critical positions and services in school and town departments.
The virtual forums are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the next two Wednesdays, March 24 and 31.
Town officials, including department heads, will provide voters with information on the proposed override.
If approved, it would increase property taxes less than $115 per quarter of the fiscal year starting July 1 for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home, town officials estimate.
Last June, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $3.25 million override, which was followed by reductions in the town government and school budgets, and many employee layoffs.
“This is a crucial time in the town’s history and the board would like residents to have as much accurate and detailed information as possible leading up to the vote,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said. “The proposed override focuses strictly on bringing back clearly defined positions in town like teachers, public safety personnel and those that are most critical for the town to move forward in the most responsible and effective manner possible.”
While the forums will not include public comment, local officials say they want to ensure all residents’ questions and concerns are addressed.
Residents are asked to submit questions at least 24 hours in advance of the sessions to a dedicated mailbox: overridequestions@plainville.ma.us, or call 508-576-8472.
For more information on the override, including how to access the Zoom link, visit www.plainville.ma.us. Override information is listed under Quick Links.
