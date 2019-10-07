PLAINVILLE -- The town has launched Twitter and Instagram accounts to offer another way to connect with residents and share information.
The social media additions will aid municipal outreach efforts by raising awareness, offering polls, sharing some of the day-to-day operations of government officials, and more, according to town officials.
"The Town of Plainville takes another step forward in the Information Age," selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said in a prepared statement. "Our Twitter and Instagram accounts will help us reach more of our residents with information on services and programs, provide better publicity of meetings and events, and increase the transparency of our operations to all the citizens of Plainville."
Local officials say they hope residents comment on posts, ask questions and share content. Visit the town’s pages and click "Like" or "Follow."
Pages include:
Facebook: @TownOfPlainville
Twitter: @Plainville_MA
Instagram: @plainville_massachusetts
