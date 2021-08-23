PLAINVILLE — A developer who pledged to donate $1.2 million to the town if it could start building a massive warehouse by mid-August has yet to break ground — but the deal has been extended.
Select board members last week voted unanimously to accept an amendment to that development agreement with CRG Real Estate, allowing more time for the construction to begin.
“The payment was designed to expedite the process so that they could begin construction before the winter sets in,” Interim Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “The payment is a goodwill payment. It does not excuse them from permit application fees or taxes when appropriate. They are not excused from any building requirement or from third party review.”
Representatives of the developer agreed in the spring to donate the equivalent of a full year’s tax payment to the town, which is in difficult financial straits, if construction on the warehouse began by the middle of this month.
The company would not likely be required to pay taxes on the proposed $65 million building until next year.
Planning board members in June unanimously approved the 662,500-square-foot building at 27 Cross St., which is in the business park off South Street (Route 1A).
However, a neighboring businessman is appealing the planning board decision to the local zoning board of appeals.
The appeal, by Gerry Lorusso, who owns multiple businesses surrounding 27 Cross St., was heard Aug. 11 but continued to Sept. 21 “since he did not have a traffic study done yet for his appeal,” said Christopher Yarworth, the town’s director of planning and development/conservation agent.
Lorusso is concerned about Commerce Boulevard, in regard to both traffic and tying into the sewer main, since the road is still owned by him and not yet a public way. He is also concerned about traffic on High Street.
About 30 people attended the meeting.
No tenant has been announced but the developer builds for The Home Depot and other businesses.
Several dozen residents for and against the project turned out to the planning board meetings, with neighbors concerned mainly with traffic impact.
The planning board approval involved various conditions, including traffic, noise and prohibiting hazardous materials.
Neighbors are also concerned with the impact of a building being built for Thermo Fisher in the business park. The company makes scientific products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.