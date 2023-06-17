KRAFT AWARD

Megan Jusczyk and her daughter Malia at Gillette Stadium in January.

 Submitted

PLAINVILLE -- Malia Jusczyk, the local teen who heroically fought two battles against cancer, has died.

Malia, 14, who had attended King Philip Middle School and was planning to go to Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in September, died Wednesday at Boston Children's Hospital. She had relapsed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after almost nine years being cancer free.