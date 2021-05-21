PLAINVILLE -- Town Hall that has been closed to the public for months because of the pandemic is set to reopen this week.
The building at 190 South St. will have limited hours, open only in the mornings, however,
The schedule is Monday, closed to the public but available by appointment; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, open 8 a.m. to noon, and available by appointment after noon until 4:30 p.m. Town Hall is routinely closed Fridays.
Visitors are requested to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Visits should be limited to no more than 15 minutes per person.
Employees continue to work regular business hours and are available by both phone and email. To make an appointment or for more information 508-695-3010.
To pay bills online, visit https://epay.cityhallsystems.com and choose "Plainville" from the municipality drop down menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.