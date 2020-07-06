PLAINVILLE — An informational session is being held Tuesday to gear up for the July 13 annual town meeting where a balanced budget calling for the elimination of several dozen school and town positions is up for a vote
The meetings follows the rejection of a $3.25 million tax hike through a state Proposition 2 1/2 budget override at the June 29 election.
Town Moderator Luke Travis will host the online pre-town meeting, starting at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The meeting will review articles on the town meeting warrant or agenda, with the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 the key item.
Town and school officials “will walk through the town meeting articles, and spend time especially in the budget area answering questions and helping folks understand what is being presented and why,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said.
The special session, local officials hope, will help smooth the discussion at town meeting.
“While this debate is not intended to prevent discussion on town meeting floor, it is intended to help improve the quality of that discussion by bringing up questions and answers ahead of time,” Johnson said.
Town officials will also present information about town meeting procedures.
Questions posed at the meeting will be posted on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us.
Questions may be submitted prior to the session by emailing Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@plainville.ma.us.
To log into the information session, visit the town website for the link.
Residents who don’t have access to the Zoom platform can access the meeting via phone at: 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 815 4281 2767, Password 944516.
Town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 in King Philip Regional High School’s parking lot. It will be a “drive-in” style meeting, with voters remaining in their vehicles because of the virus crisis. The meeting audio will come over a radio frequency.
