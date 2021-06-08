PLAINVILLE — After months of financial turmoil, town meeting balked at some big-ticket items Monday night but generally followed the lead of town officials in approving a budget for the coming year.
Some 133 residents sweltered through a 4 1/2-hour session at the Wood School that began on a light note with Moderator Luke Travis reminding them to put their cellphones on silent and “if you are following the Bruins, please don’t shout out the score.”
The meeting — held in person and largely maskless — was a contrast to last year’s session at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, with residents voting from their cars.
After more than an hour of sometimes contentious debate, voters passed with a simple majority vote a just-over $35 million budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. Even with the failure of a tax override referendum earlier this year, that still represents an increase over last year’s $32 million spending plan.
Selectboard Chairman Brian Kelly said that had been made possible — over and above the 2 1/2 percent tax increase allowed under state law — by new growth revenue of around $600,000 and more generous local aid from the state than was originally expected.
However, Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson told voters the new budget does not restore all services cut in the wake of override failures over the past two years.
She noted more money will go to the police and the schools as well as to town hall offices, “but it in no way brings you back to the staffing you were at or the staffing you should be at.”
Some voters expressed frustration that the amount allocated to local schools, $7.9 million, had only gone up by 4 percent over last year’s figure, while some town hall offices saw double-digit increases. Officials explained that, in spite of the percentages, some offices — the assessors, for example — were actually seeking relatively small hikes, enough to restore a position or two.
Resident Ted Janssen — a frequent critic of town finances — offered an amendment that would have given another $400,000 to the schools while taking funding from other town departments. That amendment failed.
Voters did initially vote down a capital budget item that would have borrowed money for a new ambulance and road maintenance. A frustrated Kelly told them they had already approved a budget that would allow the fire department to hire to staff the rescue unit.
“Tell me, where is the logic?” he asked, and called for a reconsideration vote.
After splitting the two items, voters OK’d the $360,000 price tag for the ambulance. The $200,000 for road maintenance will have to wait.
Travis noted that item had taken nearly an hour and warned that if the rest of the articles saw similar debate, “we are going to be having breakfast together.” The rest of the meeting moved along relatively quickly.
While a few residents did drift away during the course of the meeting, well over 100 lasted through to the final gavel at 11:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.