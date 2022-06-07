PLAINVILLE -- Residents approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and zoning changes to encourage commercial development at Monday's annual town meeting.
A total of 185 voters turned out to the nearly three-hour meeting at Wood School.
A sign of how far the town has come from its financial woes in recent years that led to two failed budget overrides of state tax levy-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 and heated debate at town meetings, the $38.6 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 passed unanimously.
The budget, which compares to this year's $36.8 million, continues to restore reductions that had been made to the schools and town departments.
Public safety has increased from this year's $5.8 million to $6.28 million, with police and firefighters having been brought back with the help of grants.
Education expenses have climbed from this budget year's $16.5 million to $17.2 million, with local schools coming in at $8.1 million and King Philip Regional Schools at $7.58 million.
After about an hour of discussion and three votes, a zoning revision to allow for more commercial uses along Route 1, including industry and warehouses, was backed.
Neighbors living near Route 1 opposed the change, worried about impact on their homes from noise and traffic.
Town officials contended the town could use the development to bring in needed revenue.
"We're trying to get growth in some of those areas," Planning Director Chris Yarworth said of vacant land, noting retail has proven a challenge.
"We are already impacted by some very large businesses," Chris Wlaz of George Street said. "This could greatly impact us."
Another George Street resident, Richard Lewis, lives near Osbourne Nursery.
"There would be so much noise it would be intolerable," Lewis said of possible new businesses such as a large warehouse with many trucking bays. "Traffic on Route 1 is very dangerous."
Finance committee member Nora Belcher, who lives in the area, said she feels Route 1 is the most appropriate place for commercial development and truck traffic.
Yarworth added other development now allowed could be less attractive, mentioning a large discount business such as Costco, car dealership or gas station.
Others maintained the planning board would strive to protect neighbors.
"Unless in the future we want to talk overrides again, we need commercial development," select board member Brian Kelly said.
Former selectman and planning board member Charles Smith, who lives off Route 1, recalled North Attleboro and Wrentham getting malls. "We got traffic and noise, we didn't get revenue. If we want to expand our revenue sources, we have to look at Route 1."
After two extremely close votes where the measure failed, a third vote ended up passing the change, 108 to 29. A two-thirds affirmative vote was required.
By a much easier vote, the Town Center District along South Street (Route 1A) was expanded, with more uses allowed.
The planning board proposed the zoning changes.
Residents have a narrower window to get dog licenses with an amendment to the dog license bylaw. Instead of the first Saturday in April, the deadline is now the last business day of February.
The previous deadline posed problems being too close to the annual town election and other issues, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said, adding other towns have similar timetables.
A zoning change to regulate firearm business uses more -- requested by Police Chief James Floyd, was also approved.
The revision allows the police department and planning board to more thoroughly review firearm business locations and operations and is not intended to impact any rights of individuals, officials said.
A total of $401,000 in building and equipment items were approved, including police cruisers, a dump truck, automatic defibrillators, and money for school textbooks.
Another $450,000 was supported for work for the water system.
To maintain the town’s financial well-being in the short- and long-term, some budget changes were supported, including new special reserve funds such as for unexpected energy increases that $250,000 was allocated for.
"We are not using one-time funds in the operating budget," select board Chairman Stanley Widak said, adding a key reserve fund known as stabilization also wasn't tapped.
That fund now sits at $2.57 million -- the largest sum in town history.
The use over several years to balance the budget with so-called free cash -- a fund from unanticipated revenue and unspent money, played a key role in putting the town in a financial hole.
Also, a land donation was accepted on Cross Street that will allow the town to close off part of the road to reduce truck traffic for neighbors near the town's business park.