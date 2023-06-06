PLAINVILLE — Residents at the annual town meeting took some time tackling a $40.4 million proposed budget for next fiscal year but ultimately passed it.
A total of 172 registered voters turned out for the 2 1/2-hour meeting Monday in the auditorium at Wood Elementary School.
All 29 articles on the warrant or agenda, mostly finance related, were approved, with no close votes.
The operating budget allows for all service needs to be met by all departments, invests $3 million in building and equipment items (known as capital investments) without borrowing a dime, and saves nearly $1 million for a newly formed Capital Stabilization Account, the second largest such deposit in town history, select board member Brian Kelly told voters.
Discussion dragged on about the $40.4 million budget proposal, an increase from this year’s $37.1 in spending.
Resident Reed Webster made a motion to reject the budget and return to the department budgets, presenting proposed cuts to 10 departments totaling $385,499. The motion to amend the budget failed.
The budget includes revenue of $689,290 from the tax increase allowed by state property tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2, anticipated tax growth of $1.86 million from new development, and $4.3 million in state aid.
Also approved was $2.3 million for water and $1.2 million for sewer enterprise funds made up of user fees. Another $909,299 was allocated for solid waste, with $773,640 from user fees.
For this year’s budget, another $200,000 was approved for special education costs.
Also supported was $1.3 million for capital items, including for several vehicles and $135,000 for a new playground at Jackson School.
Another $500,000 was backed for roadwork in addition to state road money the town gets.
And $50,000 was passed for well and water building repairs.
Also, $34,700 was allocated from Community Preservation Act funds for the design of new fields and other recreation areas at the Field of Dreams complex on School Street.
A motion to amend the maximum range of the park and recreation director’s salary from $74,545 to $80,000 prevailed. The article then passed by the required two-thirds majority.
“This is a milestone meeting and a milestone budget,” Kelly told voters. “I hope you are all pleased with how far we have come in the past few years and how well our little Town of Plainville is poised for the inevitable challenges ahead.”
“I for one am extremely proud of what we have all accomplished together,” Kelly said. “Last year I stood before this group and declared that we had never been in a better position financially. This year we can make that claim again.”