PLAINVILLE — Residents backed drinking water projects and potential rent control for mobile homes at Wednesday’s special town meeting.
A total of 143 voters turned out to the meeting, which was postponed from Monday night because of the wintry weather.
The water projects are geared to address the town’s water shortage, which is so severe local officials have been considering implementing a temporary moratorium on any new tie-ins and have asked North Attleboro to send water to Plainville.
Voters approved $700,000 for two new wells in the wellfield near the highway department.
Running low
Just three of the town’s eight wells are functioning.
Two wells near the highway department are out of service, having decreasing water production and other issues, and need to be replaced, Public Works Director Paul Scott said.
Finance committee members backed the request, and the money would be borrowed, with water customer user fees covering the cost.
A related request was for $350,000 for an engineering study of the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant and surrounding lands for a possible new well and upgrades to the treatment plant.
Again, the finance committee supported the funding from user fees.
The town is only getting its water from three wells near Turnpike Lake that can produce about 500,000 gallons a day.
Voters also agreed to take preliminary steps for the town to form a rent control board for its mobile home parks.
The town meeting action gives selectmen permission to seek special state legislation for such a board.
A bylaw for the tentative rent control board was also supported.
Two of the town’s mobile home parks off Route 1 are up for sale, and the seniors living in the parks are launching a last-ditch effort to purchase them on their own before they are sold. They are awaiting a state Housing Court decision on their recent plea before the court that they should have such a right.
Over 100 of the tenants of Sunset Acres and Brookside Village turned out to a recent selectmen meeting to push for a rent control board in case their acquisition attempts fall short. Legacy Communities of New Jersey, which recently purchased Sandcaste Estates, a 172-unit senior citizen mobile home park in South Attleboro, is trying to purchase the Plainville parks, and tenants are worried their rents will spike as has been the case at Sandcastle.
In other business, residents appropriated $115,000 to demolish the old town hall.
The permanent building committee studied its potential use by the recreation department but costs to rehabilitate the building have been estimated at at least $2 million.
Town officials also expressed concerns with insurance costs, liability and deterioration for a building that would have been vacant with no expected use. The site will likely be used for parking, it was noted.
Over half the cost of demolition is estimated to be needed for asbestos and other hazardous substance removal.
Other town meeting requests approved were $97,000 for new police cruisers that had been deferred from the spring annual town meeting, and $54,000 for a live fire training simulator.
Also, a bylaw that would prohibit the public consumption of marijuana was passed.
