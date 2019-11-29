PLAINVILLE — A special town meeting is set for Monday night where residents will be asked to take action on the town’s water shortage.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wood School off Messenger Street (Route 106).
The town’s water system is so strained local officials have been considering implementing a temporary moratorium on any new tie-ins and have asked North Attleboro to send water their way.
Just three of the town’s eight wells are able to be tapped.
Two wells near the highway department are out of service, having had bacteria, and need to be replaced.
Voters will be asked to approve $700,000 for two new wells in the wellfield near the highway department.
Finance committee members back the request and the money would be borrowed, with water customer user fees covering the cost.
A related request is for $350,000 for an engineering study of the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant and surrounding lands for a possible new well, and upgrades to the treatment plant. Again, the finance committee supports the funding from user fees.
The town is only getting its water from three wells near Turnpike Lake that can produce about 500,000 gallons a day.
Voters also will decide whether to take preliminary steps for the town to form a rent control board for its mobile home parks. Residents are being asked to give selectmen permission to seek special state legislation for such a board, which would also have a say on evictions.
A bylaw for the tentative rent control board is also on the meeting warrant, or agenda.
Two of the town’s mobile home parks off Route 1 are up for sale, and the seniors living in the parks are launching a last-ditch effort to purchase them on their own before they are sold.
Over 100 of the tenants of Sunset Acres and Brookside Village turned out to a recent selectmen’s meeting to push for a rent control board in case their acquisition attempts fall short.
Legacy Communities of New Jersey, which recently purchased Sandcastle Estates, a 172-unit senior citizen mobile home park in South Attleboro, is trying to purchase the Plainville parks. Tenants are worried their rents will spike as has been the case at Sandcastle.
The park residents recently appeared before the state housing court to argue they should have the opportunity to purchase the parks.
In another town meeting matter, the old town hall would be demolished if residents appropriate $115,000.
The cramped, outdated building has been replaced by the new town hall, and the site is considered more valuable than the building. The recreation department has expressed an interest in the property, which fronts South Street (Route 1A) and is near the town park and recreation land.
A study committee had looked at the future use of the building and site and is recommending the demolition.
it’s estimated that half the cost of demolition will go toward removing asbestos and other hazardous materials.
Other town meeting articles seek $97,000 for new police cruisers and $54,000 for a live fire training simulator.
There is also a proposed bylaw that would prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
