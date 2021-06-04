PLAINVILLE — Following the April defeat of a proposed tax hike, residents will vote on a cost-cutting budget at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Wood School.
Some welcome budget news in recent weeks came when the company planning a new warehouse in Plainville offered to donate an estimated $1 million-plus to the town if it’s able to break ground by mid-August.
CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions is proposing a 662,500-square-foot distribution building at 27 Cross St. in the town’s business park off Route 1A. Company representatives told selectmen they would be willing to donate the money — equivalent to a year’s property taxes — for the budget year kicking in July 1, even though they likely would not be required to pay taxes on their $65 million building until the following year.
CRG representatives said they wanted to help out the town with its money woes. Residents have twice rejected Proposition 2 1/2 budget overrides in the past two years, which has led to steep reductions and layoffs in school and town departments.
A $2 million override failed to pass in the April 5 annual town election and a $3.25 million override lost last June.
While presenting a balanced budget, Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson highlighted how dramatically town departments and local schools had been cut over the past several years.
More information, including the complete meeting agenda and finance committee recommendations, can be found at www.plainville.ma.us.
