PLAINVILLE -- Residents decide on the budget for the fiscal year starting next month and other expenditures at Monday's annual town meeting.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Wood Elementary School, 72 Messenger St. (Route 106).
The $45.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 includes revenue of $689,290 from the tax increase allowed by state property tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2, anticipated tax growth of $1.86 million from new development, and $4.3 million in state aid.
"This isn't a restoration budget but a representation of our new normal designed to ensure each department's budget is right-sized to deliver the high level of service our taxpayers expect," select board members said, adding while there are department increases, the budget also allocates significant savings for future use. "This budget not only addresses our current needs but also prepares us for future challenges."
Finance committee members played a key role in developing the budget.
"The FY24 budget has been carefully crafted to address the needs of our community while maintaining fiscal responsibility," the committee said. "The proposed budget includes funding for essential services such as public safety, education, infrastructure maintenance and improvement, and community programs."
Among the 29 articles on the warrant or agenda are Community Preservation Act funding requests and building and equipment expenditures known as capital items