Plainville voters have once again rejected the idea of raising their own taxes to provide more funding for town and school services.
The Proposition 2 1/2 override was defeated with 933 voters casting ballots against the idea and 591 voting for it.
The $1.95 million override of the state’s tax levy-limiting law would have restored what officials say are critical positions and services in school and town departments.
The override would have increased property taxes about $115 per quarter of the fiscal year starting July 1 for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home, town officials say.
It is the second time in less than a year that Plainville voters were asked to raise their own taxes. Voters overwhelmingly opposed a $3.25 million override last June that led to substantial reductions in the town government and school budgets, including many employee layoffs.
In the election's sole contested race, finance committee member Christopher Desprez won a seat on the planning board. Desprez received 719 votes while Fire Chief Justin Alexander, who is leaving the department to become fire chief in Easton, received 636 votes.
