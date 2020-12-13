PLAINVILLE -- Town voters are still stinging over the budget crisis that prompted the controversial $3 million Proposition 2 1/2 override that was overwhelmingly rejected last June.
Several residents at Saturday's special town meeting expressed displeasure with financial matters that filled the 13-article warrant.
The two-hour meeting was held drive-in-movie style in the parking lot of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, and the nearly 100 residents who turned out had to battle damp and rainy weather.
Concerned with debt, voters rejected a request to borrow $335,000 to fund planning for new well sites that are badly needed.
"This will put us further in debt," resident Ted Janssen said.
Selectman Stanley Widak argued for the request. "We need more water in the town of Plainville for future town growth," Widak said.
Selectmen plan to discuss how the town pays for the costs of water service, which doesn't reach some areas of town.
"I understand residents in the west part of town are upset," Widak said.
The vote was 50-44 but a two-thirds approval was needed.
However, residents approved $180,000 for the design of new water mains in the Pleasant Street and Grove Street area, and $75,000 for work at the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant. Both sources of funds would be the water enterprise surplus fund.
Residents also approved $568,000 from the Gaming Stabilization Fund for previously approved building and equipment items.
Nearly $300,000 was appropriated from money from unexpected new tax growth to supplement this year's budget, with the funds earmarked for snow and ice removal, veterans services, street lighting and insurance.
A request for about $40,000 to pay prior fiscal year bills, including $37,000 for water from North Attleboro, was initially defeated 72-19, but was reconsidered and overwhelmingly approved.
Janssen spoke several times about his concerns with the town's level of reserve funds, especially the free cash account that comes largely from unanticipated revenue.
"What happens when we have an unforeseen emergency?" Janssen asked.
The fund had just $273,471 in it going into the meeting.
Residents, by a vote of 66-43, supported using $226,655 from free cash for the sewer enterprise fund.
"I realize people here may want to send a message," Selectman Jeff Johnson said. "The messages have been heard."
Another $18,000 was approved for selectmen to determine the value and salability of town property.
The finance committee supported all the articles except a citizen petition that called for funding the development of a comprehensive financial policy that would outline guidelines to ensure the financial well-being of the town.
Lead petitioner James Caprarella said 150 residents had signed the petition.
The proposal was shot down 56-34.
The meeting had been postponed from Dec. 2 and switched to outdoors because of a growing number of coronavirus cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.