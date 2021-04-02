PLAINVILLE — For the second time in less than a year, residents are being asked to decide whether to increase their taxes to fund town and school services.
Voters in Monday’s town election face a $1.95 million Proposition 2 1/2 override request to restore what officials say are critical positions and services in school and town departments.
Approval is projected to increase property taxes less than $115 per quarter for the owner of an average $401,000 single-family home, town officials say.
The budget request follows voters overwhelmingly rejecting a $3.25 million override request last June, which led to substantial reductions in the town government and school budgets, along with many employee layoffs.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public safety building behind town hall and the library on South Street (Route 1A).
To help keep voters and elections workers healthy, hand sanitizer will be available, voting booths will be routinely cleaned, and sanitized ballot marking pens will be provided.
“This is a crucial time in the town’s history,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said. “The proposed override focuses strictly on bringing back clearly defined positions in town like teachers, public safety personnel and those that are most critical.”
The town held two recent virtual information forums on the override.
“Overall the feedback has been positive on the reduced $1.95M request,” Kelly said. “There is far less panic and uncertainty in the world today than one year ago and folks are also starting to see the damaging and negative effects of the cuts made last year.
“There is a deep desire to restore critical funding, particularly to our public safety departments and local schools. The override will benefit everyone in town and I believe residents see the value it will restore for them.”
School Superintendent David Raiche said the impact of budget cuts haven’t been fully realized due to one-time COVID relief funds that allowed some staff to return.
If the override fails, class sizes would increase to an average of 25.4 per class, with grades 4-6 having up to 30 children, he said.
Police Chief James Alfred said his department is protecting the town with only 14 officers stretched over three shifts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“Current staffing is the same as it was in the 1980s, even though our population was half the size back then and our daytime population has increased significantly,” Alfred said.
The police chief has also voiced major concerns about officer safety as many times only one officer is sent to a call when it really requires two. Also, there is often no overnight staffing at the police station for the public.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander said assistance from neighboring fire departments has increased 420 percent since layoffs in July. Residents who in the past would see an ambulance show up at their home within 6 to 8 minutes now have to wait up to 15 to 20 minutes, the chief adds.
Without the override money, Parks and Recreation Director John Teiner said “the children of Plainville will not have access to the services they deserve this summer after enduring a year at home.”
This year’s budget was reduced by roughly $4.6 million from what was needed to preserve services, town officials point out.
Local officials also stress the town needs a more reliable revenue stream than tapping one-time money sources such as fees from building permits and reserve funds to balance the budget.
A second ballot question asks voters to approve a revised town charter — the guide for town government, which residents previously supported at town meeting.
There is just one contest in the election.
Alexander and finance committee member Christopher Desprez are vying for a five-year seat on the planning board.
Alexander is leaving his fire chief position to take the same jpb in Easton but intends to remain a resident. If Desprez wins, he will have to step down from the finance board.
No one pulled nomination papers for the four-year housing authority position held by Jean Anzalone, and that opening can be filled by a write-in candidate.
There are 7,010 registered voters, and turnout was fairly high last June when voters rejected the $3.25 million override by a vote of 1,479 to 1,030.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said there have been about 45 absentee ballot requests, which she says is a little higher than usual.
“Usually when there is a lot of interest in absentee ballots, there will be a good turnout on Election Day. I thought I would receive more requests,” Robertson said.
For more information on the override, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
