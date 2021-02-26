PLAINVILLE — Residents at the April 5 annual town election will decide on a proposed $1.95 million budget override of Proposition 2 1/2, the state’s tax levy limiting law.
Selectmen came up with the proposal at their meeting Thursday night.
“This amount reflects the full cost to restore our most critical services and positions in town,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said.
The override proposal follows residents’ overwhelmingly rejection of a $3.25 million override last June.
That led to substantial reductions in the town government and school budgets, including many employee layoffs.
The new override, if passed, would reinstate 10 full-time positions and increase some part-time positions in local schools.
The money would also restore positions lost in the police and fire departments and allow for the restoration of a second ambulance.
The latter was a “top priority voiced at our last two town meetings,” Kelly said.
Besides allowing for faster responses to medical calls and other emergencies when the main ambulance is tied up at other calls, a second ambulance would bring in more revenue, including helping with mutual aid calls to other communities.
Partial restoration of services at town hall, the parks department and Department of Public Works would also be covered by the override funds.
“This override will get our town back to a staffing and service level we can be proud of while still absorbing” roughly $2.6 million in reductions from the level service budget for this fiscal year, Kelly said.”To take a hit like this and keep moving forward throughout a healthcare crisis like this speaks volumes to the character and commitment of our town staff and teachers.”
Selectmen voted on the override request after an update of the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Board members circulated a survey of residents after the failed override, getting mixed feedback about future overrides.
“We’ve prioritized the interests of the taxpayer in terms of cost and service level. The proposed $1.95 million override figure reflects a level of funding at which Plainville can sustain vital services and continue to grow responsibly during and after the pandemic,” Kelly said. “It is my sincere hope that the voters of Plainville come together in support of a brighter future for our town by voting yes on April 5th.”
