PLAINVILLE — Residents will vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and a few zoning matters at Monday’s annual town meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Wood School on Messenger Street (Route 106).
In an effort to boost attendance, a child watch is being offered. Visit www.plainville.ma.us to sign up.
“This budget provides sufficient funds to maintain the current level of service, address capital and infrastructure needs, and maintain the town’s fiscal health both in the short-term and long-term,” the finance committee said.
Along with the $38.6 million budget for the fiscal year kicking off July 1, $401,000 in building and equipment items are on the meeting agenda.
The planning board proposes zoning changes aimed at encouraging development downtown and in other areas.
The changes would expand the Town Center District along South Street (Route 1A) and revise allowed uses in that zone and commercial zones, including the former Englehard site.
The Town Center District would be expanded north to just south of Sharlene Lane, over land currently zoned as residential; southerly to Brunner Street, over land now zoned as commercial; and easterly on land between East Bacon, Spring and School streets, over land currently zoned residential.
Town center was rezoned last year to attract a mix of residential and commercial development, including for the former public safety building site.
In another proposed zoning change, the commercial zone would be expanded on Route 1 to land behind Osborne Nursery, over land currently zoned as single-family residential.
And the Shopping Center Commercial District would be expanded to land at 36 Taunton St. — the current BASF, former Englehard property — over land currently zoned as industrial.
A zoning change to regulate “Firearm Business Uses” has also been proposed at the request of Police Chief James Floyd.
“This would allow the Police Department and Planning Board to review firearm business locations and operations and is not intended to impact any rights of individuals,” planners said.
The town clerk is requesting a change to the dog license bylaw.
There are many routine procedural matters among the 32 articles up for a vote.
The complete meeting warrant can be found at www.plainville.ma.us.