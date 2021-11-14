PLAINVILLE — Residents at Monday night’s town meeting are being asked for funds for property to build a desperately-needed new well, revise zoning to spark development in the town center, and expand areas that allow marijuana businesses.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Wood School at 72 Messenger St. (Route 106).
“At this meeting, we will take an important step in the development of critically vital water resources,” the select board said.
Residents will be asked to support spending $250,000 to acquire a site on Messenger Street for a new well.
Plainville has had drinking water restrictions due to problems with existing wells and increasing demand from growth. The town continues to get some of its water from North Attleboro.
Proposed changes to the Town Center District zoning bylaw would allow greater flexibility with site design and residential/commercial mixed uses to encourage development.
Planning board members are requesting the revisions following feedback they had received from prospective developers, including for the old public safety building site.
“The changes proposed in this article will at least allow the board and developers to have more options on proposed projects,” planning board Chairwoman Dawn Denizkurt said. “The article also clarifies the town’s desire to have typical New England architecture downtown in exchange for greater density.”
Marijuana businesses are currently allowed in the IA and part of the Commercial Business zones.
A proposal from the select board would expand the permitted areas to the IB zone, exclusive of Taunton Street. Also, larger buffer zones would be required for pot growing facilities in the expanded area. The planning board held a hearing but took no vote.
“Due to the significance of both the potential positive and negative impacts to the community,” including revenue, odors, noise and traffic, planning board members felt the changes should be decided solely by voters, Denizkurt said.
Town roads will be improved with a request for $500,000 to supplement state road money.
Other key requests on the 18-article warrant involve building and equipment expenditures known as capital items that routinely are voted at a fall town meeting.
Town departments would get $243,475, and the schools $165,000 — the latter for the town’s share of state grants for energy savings work as part of the Green Communities program.
The budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 will also be adjusted along with other financial business.
One money article looks to rescind $1.3 million approved since 2015 for borrowing for various expenditures that was unused.
Another financial request is to allocate $1.8 million to the stabilization account, a savings account the town has neglected to fund over the years for various reasons.
A total of $202,800 is sought for employee expenses and $150,000 for building maintenance.
Also, a zoning bylaw for the town’s floodplain would be amended.
