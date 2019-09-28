PLAINVILLE — No longer will residents being casting ballots at a local school.
Come the March 3 presidential primary, the April annual town election, and subsequent elections, voters will be voting at either the new town hall or new public safety complex, depending on their precinct.
Precinct 1 voters will vote in the large meeting/training room at the public safety building, with Precinct 2 and 3 voters heading to the large meeting room at town hall.
“It will be considered two polling locations but in the same complex,” Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said.
The move comes after a few years of sometimes contentious debate about where residents should vote.
School officials had been pushing for a change from the Wood School as they, staff and parents have become more security conscious despite police presence.
“The last few elections we had at the school, the kids in school with parents, they didn’t feel safe walking in and out of school,” Robertson said. “We tried different options, trying to make it work.”
At last April’s town election, voters were directed to enter the school gymnasium voting area from the back of Wood School so they wouldn’t have to enter the front of the building and walk through the entrance and a hallway.
“It took a lot out of seniors. They were out of breath. It was too long a walk,” Robertson said of the rear entrance.
“With the new public safety complex, it seemed like a perfect fit,” Robertson said.
A representative of the state elections division visited town and approved the change as did selectmen, unanimously.
“They thought it was great — enough parking, lighting, handicapped-accessible,” Robertson said of the state official.
The town clerk’s office will be mailing out postcards to every household that has a registered voter by the end of the calendar year or beginning of the new year to inform them of the poll changes.
Some residents have asked the town clerk if there is enough parking at the town hall/public safety site, but Robertson said she believes there is more than was available at Wood School and there will be a shorter walk for voters.
“I haven’t heard any negative (comments),” Robertson said. “I think it will make parents happy, schools happy, and hopefully make the voters happy. I’m excited to have the change.”
