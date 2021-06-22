PLAINVILLE — Plans are moving ahead for a large warehouse to be built by a developer who has pledged to donate $1.2 million to the town to help it with its money woes — if a building permit is issued and construction begins before Aug. 15.
Selectmen at their meeting Monday night approved a development agreement that spells out the donation.
That follows the planning board last week unanimously approving a special permit for the 662,500-square-foot building, which would be located at 27 Cross St. in the business park off South Street (Route 1A).
Several dozen residents for and against the project turned out to the selectmen’s meeting, which had been continued from a previous session.
The main concerns of neighbors has been “weekend, night and holiday traffic, as well as the cumulative overall impact on surrounding neighborhoods from both this project and the Thermo Fisher building,” said Christopher Yarworth, director of planning and development/conservation agent.
Thermo Fisher is also building in the business park.
The planning board approval of the warehouse involves various conditions, including traffic, noise and prohibiting hazardous materials and fuel since the site is located in the town’s groundwater resource protection area.
CRG Real Estate is planning to build the distribution warehouse.
“They don’t know the tenant yet,” select board Chairman Brian Kelly said.
However, the real estate firm builds for such tenants as Home Depot around the country.
Representatives of the developer agreed to donate for the fiscal year starting July 1 the equivalent of a full year’s tax payment to the town, if they can break ground before Aug. 15
The company would not likely be required to pay taxes on the proposed $65 million building until next year.
Residents rejected a $2 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override at the April 5 annual town election and a $3.25 million override last June, which have led to steep reductions and layoffs in school and town departments.
“This is a very generous offer,” select board member Jeff Johnson said.
The development agreement also calls for a preference for hiring local construction and permanent workers.
