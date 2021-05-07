PLAINVILLE — The company planning to build a $65 million warehouse in town has offered to donate an estimated $1 million-plus to help Plainville with its budget crisis, if ground can be broken by mid-August.
CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions is proposing a 662,500-square-foot distribution building at 27 Cross St. in the town’s business park off South Street (Route 1A). This past week, it presented an overview of the project to selectmen.
Company representatives told the board they would be willing to donate the money — equivalent to a year’s property taxes — even though they likely would not be required to pay taxes on the building until the following year.
But the money would be contingent on beginning construction before Aug. 15.
CRG representatives said following residents twice opposing Proposition 2 1/2 budget overrides, which has led to steep reductions and layoffs in school and town departments, they wanted to help out the town with its money woes.
Residents rejected a $2 million override at the April 5 annual town election and a $3.25 million override last June.
With the donation, Frank Petkunas of CRG estimated the town could see a payment of roughly $1.1 to $1.2 million for the upcoming budget year starting July 1.
“CRG wants to become a member of Plainville’s business community and therefore wants to do whatever we can do to help with the current financial situation,” Petkunas said.
The presentation came after Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson gave her budget recommendations to selectmen for the June 7 annual town meeting.
While presenting a balanced budget, Thompson highlighted how town departments and local schools had seen dramatic cutbacks over the past several years.
“Regardless of overrides failing, residents expect that when they call 911 someone is going to show up in a reasonable amount of time to help them,” Thompson said. “We have a responsibility to protect our first responders and keep them safe when they are responding to calls.”
Anticipated class sizes in local schools are expected to be close to 30 students in some cases.
The administrator said Plainville students deserve the same level of education as their counterparts in Wrentham and Norfolk, especially since most will be joining the King Philip Regional school system for middle and high school.
“Knowing where we are from a financial perspective, CRG’s offer is very generous and appreciated.” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said, urging residents to try to learn more about the project and donation offer.
CRG is scheduled to present their application before the planning board at 6 p.m. Monday night via Zoom.
The login details will be posted at www.plainville.ma.us, and the meeting will be broadcast live on local cable TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.