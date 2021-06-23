PLAINVILLE — Town water is apparently now clear of E.coli, which had been detected two weeks ago in a local well.
Water officials routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants to ensure the safety of the water supply. They were recently notified a water sample collected June 8 from a well behind the highway department on West Bacon Street (Route 106) tested positive for E.coli.
Followup testing, however, has showed no E. coli, Public Works Director Paul Scott said.
Water officials have not determined the source of the contamination, Scott added.
E.coli are microbes whose presence indicates water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes that could contain harmful viruses or bacteria.
Water officials had assured residents it wasn’t an emergency and they didn’t need to boil water or take other corrective actions.
The water delivered to homes and businesses is disinfected with sodium hypochlorite to kill viruses and bacteria, including E.coli, officials noted.
E.coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
These symptoms can also be caused by issues unrelated to drinking water. If residents experience any of these symptoms and they persist, or if they have specific health concerns, they may want to discuss them with their doctor, officials added.
Following federal Ground Water Rule requirements, officials notified the public of the situation and conducted additional sampling to evaluate the extent of potential fecal contamination.
“We continue to maintain chlorine levels throughout our system and monitor for the presence of fecal contaminants in the sources and distribution system to ensure the safety of the water supply,” officials said. “Our system is undergoing repeat testing and evaluation to determine if the current level of treatment is adequate or if additional corrective actions are necessary.”
Some water customers may notice a slight discoloration or odor/taste in the water as the disinfection level of chlorine has been temporarily increased, officials added.
Scott said feedback water officials have received from residents was “not more than anticipated.”
Local water officials have been in contact with MassDEP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.