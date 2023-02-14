Plainville Town Hall
Buy Now

Plainville Town Hall

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

PLAINVILLE — Instead of a three-way race for select board, the April 3 annual town election will feature just two candidates.

Christopher Desprez had pulled nomination papers for the select board but didn’t return them by Monday’s deadline, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said, adding he was the only one who took out papers for an office and didn’t return them.