PLAINVILLE — Instead of a three-way race for select board, the April 3 annual town election will feature just two candidates.
Christopher Desprez had pulled nomination papers for the select board but didn’t return them by Monday’s deadline, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said, adding he was the only one who took out papers for an office and didn’t return them.
That leaves select board Chairman Stanley Widak and Maggie Clarke vying for the three-year seat on the three-member board.
Widak, a longtime planning board member, has been on the select board since 2019, having filled a one-year unexpired term and been elected in 2020 to a full term.
Clarke has served on several local boards: school committee from 2015 to 2018, Redevelopment Authority in 2022, permanent building committee from 2015 to 2023, school regionalization committee in 2021, and master plan committee in 2022.
She is also a familiar face at town hall, having worked in the board of health, building, planning and conservation commission offices but now works in Taunton.
Desprez, who Widak narrowly defeated for selectman three years ago, served on the zoning board from 2012 to 2016, finance committee from 2020 to 2021, and since 2021 has been on the planning board.
Besides select board, there will be races for King Philip Regional School Committee and planning board.
Two residents are running for a three-year term on the regional school board: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez returned papers for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Robert Davis, who only took out and returned papers for another term on the board of health he also sits on and where he has no opposition.
Robertson is not running, deciding to retire after 15 years in the post, and Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush is set to replace her. Bush has been the assistant since 2020.
Others running unopposed are school committee member Jennifer Lynn Maloney-Plante, assessor Shannon MacKenzie, library trustee Paula LaMontagne-Mealy and park commissioner Jason Morneau for three-year terms for their respective offices.
Nobody will be officially running for a five-year redevelopment authority seat held by William Nineve, and a write-in candidate can fill that.