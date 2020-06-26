PLAINVILLE — Residents will decide Monday whether they want to pay more taxes to preserve school and town services.
In a special election that’s part of the regular annual town election, residents will vote on a proposed $3.25 million budget override of the state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Approval would mean the average $391,000 home would pay $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year, according to the town. That translates to $62 per month, or a little over $2 a day.
Voting is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with all voting taking place at the public safety building behind town hall off South Street (Route 1A).
There are 6,856 registered voters, and over 800 absentee/early voting ballots have been mailed out. Those ballots must be received by the close of polls.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson has been encouraging early voting to reduce lines at the polls and enhance the safety of both residents and election workers.
“We will have plastic sneeze shields on the tables for checking in and out. We will be wearing masks and keeping everyone 6 feet apart,” Robertson said. “We will only be letting in a few people at a time and be cleaning the booths and pens after each voter.”
Despite virus concerns, voter turnout is expected to be high because of the override measure.
“We usually will get between 700 to 800 voters for an annual election,” Robertson said. “I feel the dual override election is going to most likely bring another 800 or so voters.”
No surprise, the budget override has been the hot issue in town the past several weeks.
It’s aimed at avoiding the layoff of 38 school employees, six firefighters and five police officers, and reduced hours at town hall, the library, senior center/Council on Aging, and DPW.
The school staff reductions — which represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers — would result in larger class sizes. And band and chorus would be eliminated without additional funding from the override.
Of the 38 school staffers who have received layoff notices, 16 are teachers, four of whom are retiring.
“As you can imagine, the shear number of personnel listed above would be catastrophic to the Plainville Public Schools,” Superintendent David Raiche said, adding he has never seen such a level of potential layoffs in his 40-plus years in education.
Over on the public safety side, Police Chief James Alfred is said the loss of five police officers would make his department, which now has 19 officers, “really thin,” taking it down to 1980s levels when the population was nearly half what it is today.
The fire department has 24 full-time firefighters, with 15 call firefighters. Like the police, it last saw an increase in the full-time staff about five years ago.
“The less firefighters we put out the door to respond to a call, the more difficult it is and more dangerous situation it is for us to protect residents and their property,” Fire Chief Justin Alexander said.
Union concessions and the override money will preserve most of the positions hanging in the balance, officials say.
Dozens of teachers, parents, students and others rallied twice this past week, many holding signs reading “SOS, Save our Services” at busy town intersections.
“We need this,” Lauren Cecko, chairwoman of the SOS committee and president of the PTO, said of the override.
What had been an approximately $4.5 million shortfall has now been brought down to $3.12 million through various reductions, town officials say.
The town budget assumes a reduction of 15 percent, or about $600,000, in aid from the state, which is facing huge revenue drops due to the coronavirus lockdown of its economy.
Also factoring into the budget picture is an estimated roughly 25 percent drop in town revenue because of the virus; rising expenses including special education, Tri-County/charter schools, and insurance; and inability to continue relying on reserve funds to balance the budget. This year’s budget tapped $500,000 in such funds.
Town officials had warned the past several years a major budget shortfall was looming.
“We felt this gave the town an opportunity to vote on a budget which preserved all current town services and employees,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said of the override, “even as we recognize that this is a very challenging time to talk about a tax increase.”
The town election had been rescheduled from April 6.
In the only election race, Christopher Desprez, who has worked in the sales field, and Selectman Stanley Widak, a planning board member who has been filling a one-year unexpired term, will be vying for a full, three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Lauren Francesca Saunders is unopposed for a local school committee seat now held by Amy Abrams, as is King Philip Regional School Committee member Samad Khan.
No one took out papers for constable, and incumbent Michael Coates isn’t running again. The office can be filled by a write-in candidate.
