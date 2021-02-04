PLAINVILLE — A local woman says she was left shaken after finding a Nazi swastika carved into a picnic table bench outside her apartment complex.
“It was really disturbing. In these political times it is especially disturbing,” the 57-year-old resident of Village Green apartments on Route 106 said Wednesday.
The resident, who is Jewish, asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s not a political symbol. It’s a hateful symbol,” she said Wednesday, adding that she feared for her safety and potential retribution if her name was published.
While she did not feel targeted, she said she was concerned because the picnic table is in a common area of the complex, so the swastika can be widely seen.
She said she first noticed it on Jan. 24 and reported it to police and the apartment complex management immediately.
The woman said she received assurances from management that they would respond to her complaint, but the swastika was still there on Wednesday.
She said her main concern is not about the management’s response but with the hate symbol. She said she has relatives with tattoos the Nazi regime in Germany gave Jewish people during the Holocaust.
“This white power stuff is right here in Plainville. It’s not acceptable and it’s disturbing,” she said.
Police are investigating but so far have no suspects or videotape evidence of the incident, Lt. James Floyd said.
The Sun Chronicle left a voicemail message and sent an email to the company that manages Village Green but the messages were not immediately returned.
It is not known whether the swastika is related to an incident in October when someone carved KKK into cars in North Attleboro as well as Village Green and nearby Willow Trace apartments in Plainville.
Police have executed a search warrant for a cellphone seized in that investigation and are awaiting testing results, Floyd said.
In 2019, there were 376 reports of hate crimes in the state, up from 351 in 2018, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Of the incidents in 2019, almost 32 percent were vandalism, according to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.