PLAINVILLE — Tiffany Santiago went out to walk her dog Monday morning and was shocked when she saw the letters “KKK” carved into her Jeep in the parking lot of Willow Trace apartments.
Santiago then had to explain to her 8-year-old daughter what the letters meant, that they stood for the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan.
“We had to tell her that people can be mean,” she said.
Santiago, 34, said she noticed the vandalism about 8:45 a.m. and later in the afternoon discovered similar vandalism to a neighbor’s car.
Two other vehicles in the parking lot were also hit, as were others at the nearby Village Green Apartments on Route 106.
North Attleboro police are investigating a similar incident reported Monday night at Fashion Crossing, but it is unknown yet whether the crimes in the two neighboring communities are related.
Santiago and police say that in Plainville, the culprit or culprits apparently vandalized vehicles at random and that they belonged to members of different races.
Santiago said she gave police a video from her apartment security camera.
It appears to show a man randomly going through the parking lot shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
At one point, he bends down in the dark at the side of Santiago’s Jeep before walking around. He gets into his car and leaves shortly before another individual walks into the apartment building.
Plainville Lt. Jim Floyd said police are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation.
No suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incidents.
Santiago said she checked with two body shops and got two prices to repair the damage to her vehicle. One wanted $450 and the other wanted $700, and both said they would have to keep the vehicle for days to do the work, she said.
Santiago said she and her wife, Kelly Santiago, also 34, have only one vehicle and can’t do without it. In addition, she said, her insurance company won’t cover the damage.
The couple also has a 4-year-old son, but Santiago said he is too young to understand the letters.
“He just thinks they’re scribbles,” Santiago said.
She also had a message for whoever victimized her and others:
“Grow up. We’re all going through this struggle with COVID and everything.”
