PLAINVILLE — A worker was injured in a fall just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Glove Cleaners, 14 High St.
The worker fell off a mobile ladder and suffered a dislocated shoulder and possibly a broken collar bone and concussion, Fire Capt. Robert Skinner Jr. said. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
“He was moving boxes, it appeared, off pallets in a warehouse near the rear loading dock,” Skinner said.
Glove Cleaners deals with wholesale safety equipment and clothing.
