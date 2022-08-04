metacomet emergency communications center
Buy Now

The Metacoment Emergency Communications Center in Norfolk.

 Metacomet Emergency Communication Center Facebook

Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham police have joined with a Framingham-based social service agency to send people with mental health or substance abuse issues to get proper care rather than locking them up.

The departments have partnered with Advocates to launch a Co-Response Jail Diversion Program to divert individuals committing non-violent offenses from the criminal justice system to more appropriate community-based behavioral health services.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.