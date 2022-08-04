Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham police have joined with a Framingham-based social service agency to send people with mental health or substance abuse issues to get proper care rather than locking them up.
The departments have partnered with Advocates to launch a Co-Response Jail Diversion Program to divert individuals committing non-violent offenses from the criminal justice system to more appropriate community-based behavioral health services.
Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone, Plainville Police Chief James Floyd and Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath announced the plan Thursday.
The Co-Response Jail Diversion Program is funded through a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Mental Health.
As part of this program, specially-trained crisis clinicians from Advocates will be paired with police officers at the Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham police departments.
The clinicians will provide residents facing mental health crises and trauma with an immediate, on-scene support system and follow-up resources.
“While responding to calls for service it’s very common for our officers to come into contact with individuals experiencing mental health crises or substance use disorders in desperate need of behavioral health services,” Stone said in a statement.
“With the assistance of crisis clinicians, our departments can work to ensure that these individuals get the proper assistance and help they need instead of being directed to the criminal justice system,” Stone said.
The clinician will follow up on cases, referring those in need to treatment providers and services. Department personnel can also make a referral to the clinician to follow up on a case or situation that they deem necessary.
The clinician for Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham is scheduled to be in each town one to two times per week, but is available to all communities five days a week, if needed.
When a clinician is not on duty, the Advocates Psychiatric Emergency Services team supports the clinician to ensure timely access to services for the participating police agencies 24/7.
Currently, the departments use one jail diversion program supervisory clinician, Sheena Mahoney, who alternates between the communities throughout the week. Mahoney will be in this position until a permanent clinician has been hired.
Floyd said the chiefs were happy to have the program officially up and running and look forward to welcoming a permanent clinician in the near future.
"With the addition of a permanent clinician, they will be able to embed themselves within our communities which will allow them to develop strong relationships with those they serve thus helping to improve dialogue and bridge gaps between those experiencing crises and the resources that exist to help them,” Floyd said.
Wrentham police officers frequently respond to and de-escalate dangerous, volatile calls involving people with mental health, substance use and other conditions, McGrath said.
“Once a scene is successfully de-escalated and deemed safe by police officers, trained clinicians can then be allowed to enter and offer their invaluable services. Without clinicians, police are on their own to facilitate follow-up assistance for people in need and, too often, the connection is never made,” McGrath said.
With clinicians, McGrath said, the connection with those in need can be almost immediate, and equally important, including future follow-up as needed.
Another benefit of integrating police officers with trained clinicians is the sharing of knowledge, McGrath said.
Clinicians can provide valuable advice for police officers who are tasked with de-escalating and securing difficult situations. On the flip side, McGrath said, officers can provide clinicians with essential information related to people and families in need of their services.
Advocates is recruiting for a permanent clinician to serve the Norfolk-Plainville-Wrentham communities.
The agency provides a broad range of services for people facing life challenges such as addiction, aging, autism, brain injury, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and mental health challenges.
