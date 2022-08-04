plainridge sign
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

 file Photo

PLAINVILLE -- Funds from the state’s gaming industry will help promote area communities as destinations for tourism and shopping.

The state Gaming Commission this week announced it was awarding $136,000 to market Plainville, Wrentham and Foxboro and generate increased economic activity in towns close to Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1.

