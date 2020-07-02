FRANKLIN -- Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk firefighters helped douse a house fire on Cook Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 2 p.m. fire at 3 Cook St. and knocked down in about 30 minutes, Franklin Fire Chief James McLaughlin said.
No one was home at the time and no one was hurt fighting the fire, though a pet cat perished, McLaughlin said.
The fire started in the basement and extended upstairs to the kitchen before it was knocked down.
It was accidental in origin, possibly electrical, but an exact cause is under investigation, McLaughlin said.
The house will not be habitable for at least a day, he said.
Bellingham firefighters also responded with an ambulance, he said.
