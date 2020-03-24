Firefighters from Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham were dispatched Tuesday morning to Northbridge to help douse a six-alarm fire in Northbridge.
The blaze at a firewood processing plant started about 8:12 p.m. Monday and was still burning around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said.
Seven structures were destroyed in the fire. The cause remains under investigation with the help of the state Fire Marshal’s office.
The Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk firefighters are part of a regional task force that met at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets around 9 a.m. Tuesday on tanker trucks and other apparatus.
Northbridge fire officials say a broken water main and strong winds made fighting the blaze difficult. Firefighters had to get water from a nearby pond while battling the blaze.
