Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk police say they will be cracking down on underage drinking this holiday season and are also warning against providing alcohol to minors.
Underage operatives will be working with police as they attempt to purchase alcohol without any identification at various establishments, according to police.
Police say they want to ensure establishments are properly verifying their patrons’ identification before selling alcohol.
It is against the law for anyone under 21 to possess alcohol or for anyone to sell or furnish alcohol to individuals under 21.
“The goal is not to trick the merchants, but to make sure they are being responsible sellers of alcohol,” acting Plainville Police Chief James Floyd said in a statement. “The responsibilities of merchants are great.”
Each licensed liquor establishment in town will be sent letters to notify them that police will be conducting compliance checks, Floyd said.
Merchants are asking for proper identification and are able to correctly calculate the customer’s date of birth from the presented identification, according to the police chief.
“The letter also reminds them that one minor mistake could lead to tragedy,” Floyd said.
Police are hopeful that all the liquor sellers are doing their job correctly, Floyd said.
However, any establishment caught selling alcohol to a minor will be brought before the select board for a liquor law violation and will face disciplinary action.
As the licensing authorities, the select boards in each community have the authority to suspend and even revoke a liquor licenses for violations.
