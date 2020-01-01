Two area residents are among 22 training academy graduates sworn in as the newest members of the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office staff.
The new staff members are Joseph Cochrane of Plainville and Christopher Winbourne of Wrentham.
The other 20 graduates were from other communities in Norfolk County.
They were all sworn in last month during a ceremony at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, where more than 200 people gathered.
Sheriff Jerry McDermott, who administered the oath to each correctional officer, said the graduates completed 400 hours of training over 10 weeks.
“They have earned the rights and privileges to be bestowed upon them,” McDermott said.
The graduates received classroom and practical training focused on interpersonal communications, corrections and criminal justice systems, transportation procedures, defensive tactics, firearms and first-responder training, among other areas, McDermott said.
They also completed physical fitness and firearms tests and participated in on the job training at the Dedham House of Correction.
