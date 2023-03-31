Plainville Election 2021
Residents show their support for various town election candidates in April 2021 outside the Plainville public safety complex.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Voters in three area towns go to the polls Monday for annual elections, with plenty of choices in many races.

Residents in Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.