Voters in three area towns go to the polls Monday for annual elections, with plenty of choices in many races.
Residents in Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The poll in Plainville is at the public safety building behind town hall on South Street. In Wrentham, voting will be in the Delaney School gym on Taunton Street. And in Seekonk, ballots will be cast in the high school gym on Arcade Avenue. Here’s a rundown of the elections:
Plainville
Plainville has 7,247 registered voters, and Town Clerk Ellen Robertson, who is retiring after the election, said she expects “probably a typical turnout of around 12%” of voters.
There are contests for select board, King Philip Regional School Committee and planning board.
Select board Chairman Stanley Widak and Maggie Clarke are vying for the three-year seat on the three-member board.
Widak, a longtime planning board member, has been on the select board since 2019.
Clarke, who has worked in several offices at town hall, has served on the school committee, redevelopment authority, permanent building committee and master plan committee.
Two residents are running for a three-year term on the regional school board: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez are competing for a five-year seat on the planning board. McHugh is on the open space and recreation committee and master plan committee.
Desprez’s husband Chris sits on the planning board.
Andrew LaBerge, a 2022 King Philip graduate who describes himself as a student activist, has launched a write-in campaign for a five-year redevelopment authority seat nobody had taken out nomination papers for.
Wrentham
The town has 9,452 registered voters and Town Clerk Cindy Thompson expects fewer than 1,500 to cast ballots.
The election features an unusual four races: two-candidate races for select board, King Philip Regional School Committee and board of health, and three residents running for local school committee.
Michelle Rouse, a former town school board member, and Chris Doherty are running for a three-year seat on the select board now held by Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a fourth term.
Candidates for two three-year seats on the local school committee are board Chairwoman Veronica Gonzalez, former teacher Sheena Clutterbuck and Rebecka Dawn Webber. The second expiring seat is held by Elizabeth (Grey) Almieda, who isn’t running.
On the regional school committee, Joseph P. Cronin IV hopes to replace Chairman Trevor Knott.
Longtime board of health member George Smith has opposition from Randall Ferrell for his three-year seat.
Planning board member Charles Woodhams is the only resident on the ballot for the two three-year board seats up. Incumbent Stephen Schwarm didn’t take out papers.
Besides that second planning board seat, two other offices can be filled by write-in votes: a three-year seat on the board of assessors and a two-year constable position.
There is a new resource in town to learn more about local candidates.
The Wrentham Voter Guide, www.wrenthamvoterguide.com, was launched by Julie Garland, who says it is intended to be an impartial resource.
Seekonk
The town has 11,534 registered voters, and Town Clerk Florice Craig predicts a turnout of 10% to 12%.
Unlike Plainville and Wrentham, Seekonk offered early in-person voting.
A total of 37 residents voted early Monday and 38 Tuesday, Craig said.
There are races for board of selectmen and school committee.
Pamela Pozzi and former selectwoman Michelle Hines are trying to unseat incumbents David Andrade and Adam Petronio for three-year seats on the board of selectmen.
Andrade, a former board chairman, has been a selectman since 2014 and is looking at a fourth term. Petronio is wrapping up his first term.
Bernard Luger and Kyle Juckett are vying for a three-year seat on the school board. School committee Chairwoman Erin Brouillette isn’t running.
Guy Larrimer is running for a three-year water commission spot held by Chairman Douglas Brown, who isn’t a candidate. Jeffrey Starr Mararian intends to run for the seat as a write-in candidate as he has done in several elections for various offices.
Nobody took out papers for housing authority, a five-year term, and that office held by David Gault can be filled by write-in votes.
Residents will also be voting on four ballot questions that could lead to changing town government.
Town officials are considering proposing to do away with the present form of government of open town meeting, town administrator and board of selectmen. A mayor, a return to representative town meeting, and a town council and/or town manager could be in the future.
The referendum questions outlining options are nonbinding, meaning the votes will not automatically bring a change of government. They are only inquiries to guide town officials on the sentiments of residents.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.