Plainville, Wrentham and Seekonk will hold their annual town elections on Monday. All feature contested offices but no ballot questions.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in each town.
Residents in Plainville will vote at the public safety building behind town hall on South Street (Route 1A). In Wrentham, they’ll cast ballots at Delaney School on Taunton Street. And in Seekonk, voting will be done at the high school on Arcade Avenue.
Voters may find themselves having to stand in different lines as all the towns had to revise voting precincts because of population changes shown in the 2020 federal census. Wrentham had to add a fourth precinct; the other two towns just had to revise precinct lines.
Plainville
There will be contests for select board and local and regional school committees in Plainville.
Select board chairman Brian Kelly, a former finance committee member wrapping up his first term, and finance committee member and former longtime library trustee chairwoman Sherri Minch are facing off for a three-year select board term.
Planning board member and former fire chief Justin Alexander, who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the local school committee, Sarah Cronin and Steven Albert are running for two three-year school committee seats.
One of the seats is filled by board chairwoman Linn Caprarella, who decided not to run again, and the other spot that will be listed on the ballot is vacant due to a resignation.
There is a contest for King Philip Regional School Committee between Gregory Wehmeyer and Joseph Cronin IV. There is one year remaining in the term of Samad Khan, who resigned due to a move out of town.
The town usually gets turnouts of 12% to 15% for annual town elections, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. There are 7,129 registered voters.
Voters are advised to check out the new precinct list at www.plainville.ma.us.
Wrentham
There will be races for board of selectmen, local school committee and planning board in Wrentham.
There is a four-way contest for a three-year seat on the school committee held by longtime member Eric Greenberg.
The candidates are Lauryn Blakesley, Cynthia Fuller, Paul Lashway and Cynthia Foley.
There is also no lack of interest in the board of selectmen as conservation commission member Julie Garland, finance committee member William Harrington, and longtime selectman Joseph Botaish are running for two three-year seats.
Botaish, the board’s chairman, is running for a fifth term but Selectman Stephen Langley is not running for a sixth three-year term.
And for the third contest, for two three-year planning board seats, incumbents James Lawrence and Michael McKnight face a challenge from Spencer Dickinson.
Assessor Irene Levesque took out nomination papers but not returning them for another three-year term. The same goes for Edward O’Neil for a one-year assessor slot. Nobody took out papers for a one-year library trustee seat. All three offices can be filled by write-in candidates.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, who is running unopposed for another three-year term, said she expects between 12% and 15% of the 9,447 registered voters to cast ballots.
“I would anticipate turnout being slightly busier than previous years, as there are some contested races on the ballot,” Thompson said.
Wrentham’s population grew by about 2,000 residents over the past decade, and since precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents, a fourth precinct had to be added.
“I do not anticipate there being any problems,” Thompson said. “We will have election workers in the lobby to provide direction for any voter that may be affected by the precinct change.”
Wrentham residents are urged to visit www.wrentham.ma.us for more information and to view the new precinct map and accompanying street list.
Seekonk
The annual election in Seekonk features just one official contest, a four-way race for school committee.
Emily Field, Kyle Juckett, Meaghan Mahoney and Andrea Rosseter are running for two three-year school board seats.
School board incumbents Beth Eklund and Sona Schiller decided not to run.
Two residents hope to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer, who took out but didn’t return papers. The candidates are Dawn Dyer and Jeffrey Starr Mararian, who plans to run as a write-in candidate.
Housing authority member James Tusino is running as a write-in candidate for a five-year housing authority term that nobody took out candidacy papers for.
Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan faces no opposition in his bid for re-election.
“I believe it will be a relatively quiet election because there is only one contested race,” Town Clerk Florice Craig said. “This year we will be back to normal, we won’t have all the COVID restrictions put on us as we did in the past few years. Given that, our absentee voting is down in numbers.”
There are 11, 504 registered voters.
“If we are lucky I would say between 7% to 9% turnout,” Craig said.