PLAINVILLE — Richard Ball, who has served as acting fire chief since last spring, is officially the town’s fire chief.
Select board members appointed Ball, who had been deputy fire chief for 6 1/2 years, to the post at their meeting this week.
“Chief Ball has done an exemplary job serving as the department’s acting fire chief for the past several months and we are confident he will continue his great work in leading the department as its next chief,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said.
Select board Chairman Brian Kelly said as acting chief Ball “has proved he is up for the task.”
Ball, 51, said he is “honored to have been selected” as fire chief.
Ball has over 20 years of experience in fire service. He was an EMT for 21 years and a paramedic for over 17 years. He joined the department in 2006 when he moved to Plainville.
Ball was promoted to lieutenant in 2010, then to deputy fire chief before becoming acting chief in May when Justin Alexander left after seven years to become fire chief in Easton.
Ball played a key role along with Alexander in upgrading the fire department and seeing it move into the new public safety building.
As acting chief, Ball has helped lead Plainville through the pandemic, overseeing the department’s emergency management response.
“My time as the acting fire chief prepared me for this position,” Ball said, adding he had ‘’amazing support” from town officials, Alexander, and other firefighters. “I am very honored to work with so many talented and supportive people.
While serving as deputy chief, Ball also developed the department’s hiring processes, internal promotional procedures for acting positions, online scheduling, and implemented several other changes to improve efficiency.
He also served as a SAFE instructor for 12 years and the department’s training officer for five years while running the call department.
The town posted the fire chief’s position internally.
“It was the determination of the town administrator that we had qualified and quality applicants within the department and the select board also preferred to promote from within,” Kelly said.
Acting Deputy Chief Robert Skinner Jr. also applied for the position.
An assessment firm, Sylvester Consultants, was retained by Noble to evaluate the two candidates.
“Both candidates scored well, but Richard Ball was slightly higher,” Kelly said, adding Noble then recommended Ball’s appointment.
“Some of the biggest challenges for Plainville department revolve around the ongoing COVID pandemic, budgetary issues related to the town’s past financial struggles, and maintaining and retaining the highest quality responders,” Ball said.