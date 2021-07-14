PLAINVILLE — The former public safety building and property downtown fetched a winning bid of $850,000 at auction Wednesday.
The bid was made by GST Land Management Corp. of Sudbury, which must also pay $12,529 in property taxes and $4,000 for legal fees. The company did not say what it wanted to do with the site, Interim Town Administrator Brian Noble said.
The one-story, 10,616-square-foot building, which housed the police and fire departments, sits on a 1 1/4-acre parcel on South Street (Route 1A) and Cottage Street.
The land is in the Town Center Zoning District, which allows for a wide range of uses, including restaurants, retail, medical and professional offices as well as mixed residential and commercial.
The town is in a tight financial position and can certainly use the revenue from the sale. Residents the past two years have rejected raising their taxes through Proposition 2 1/2 overrides, which has led to layoffs and service cuts in town and school departments.
“I was very pleased for our town that the property sold for the price it did,” select board Chairman Brian Kelly said. “I think it shows the value our town has to both residents and developers.”
There were eight registered bidders and six of them participated in the actual bidding.
“I thought it was an exceptional turnout. I think it exceeded expectations and competition was pretty fierce,” said Paul Zekos, president of The Zekos Group Auctioneers, a municipal auction company based in Shrewsbury that was hired by the town. “It was a fairly large crowd.”
The bidding, which opened at $300,000, only lasted about six minutes, Zekos noted.
While no specific plans have been revealed by the winning bidder, Zekos pointed out zoning leads him to believe it would likely be a mix of business and housing.
“I think the zoning for that location provides a lot of flexibility,” Zekos said. “I think a combination of retail and residential. Them wanting to invest in Plainville, I think that’s a good sign for the community.”
Town officials previously asked twice for bids through advertising before deciding on the auction route.
“We really saturated the market with advertising. We were able to generate interest,” Zekos said. “The town wanted to be as transparent as possible, get as much revenue as possible and put the property in the hands of someone to make it a vibrant part of the community again.”
Local officials also had been considering expanded zoning use for the property.
The buyer has 45 days to close.
The town opened a new public safety complex several months ago on the site of the former Wood Elementary School.
