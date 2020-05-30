Another candidate is eyeing state Rep. Shawn Dooley's seat.
Brian Hamlin, a Democrat from Plainville who ran unsuccessfully against Dooley in elections in 2016 and 2018, is making another bid for the office.
"I'm announcing I'm running again. I'm in the race," Hamlin said Friday. "I will be on the ballot."
That ballot is the Sept. 1 primary election, and Hamlin is slated to face Hunter Cohen, a Democrat from Wrentham.
Hamlin, a King Philip graduate, owns a Norfolk cabinet business.
When Hamlin ran in the past, his platform included the opioid epidemic, gun violence, and mental health, education and renewable energy. Hamlin has also said he wanted to improve communication with constituents and the towns.
Hamlin has also backed the MBTA pilot commuter rail program run at Gillette Stadium. Dooley has strongly questioned the program's success and its costs.
Cohen, a 2019 King Philip graduate and freshman at the University of Massachusetts -- Amherst, last week announced his candidacy. He has been involved in political campaigns for a few years.
The victor in the Democratic primary would end up facing Dooley, R-Norfolk, in the Nov. 3 general election. No other Republican candidates have surfaced.
Dooley since 2014 has served the 9th Norfolk District that includes the three King Philip towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk.
The district also includes parts of Medfield, Millis, and Walpole.
