PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Historical Commission is opening the James Humphrey House, the town’s history museum, with regular hours for the first time, starting Wednesday.
The house, located at 136 South St. (Route 1A) and next to the site where the former town hall was located until being razed for parking, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
“The historical commission is excited to announce that for the first time, we will be finally opening the James Humphrey House, Plainville’s History Museum, for visitors on a regular basis with a set schedule,” commission members said. “This is something that we have been hoping to do for a while now” but the pandemic delayed the plans.
“We’re hoping come summer to extend that to one or two weekend days as well,” commission Chair Kristine Moore said.
Admission to the museum is free but visitors are asked to consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the local Living Bread food pantry.
Visitors to the Humphrey House can park either in the old town hall parking lot or in Telford town park behind the museum. The museum is handicapped accessible.
“We are excited for visitors to see some new displays and artifacts,” commission members said, “in addition to our new virtual display board purchased recently with the help of the Plainville Cultural Council.”
The house, which dates back to 1715 and which had been the town library, is the historical commission’s headquarters.
“This is also a perfect opportunity for visitors to learn about the various digitizing services the commission offers the community to preserve their own family history, and learn about how the community at large can get involved to protect and share Plainville’s great history for the future,” commission members added.
Moore and other commission members and volunteers in recent years have spent countless hours organizing the museum as they worked to rehabilitate the building and reopen it to the public. The museum had not been open on a consistent basis, however.
Email the historical commission at phc@plainville.ma.us for more information or questions.